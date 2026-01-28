X!

Estonian cyclist Rein Taaramäe wins prestigious UAE tour

Rein Taaramäe.
Rein Taaramäe. Source: Syunsuke Fukumitsu/KINANRacingTeam/X
Cyclist Rein Taaramäe has won the Tour of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.

This was the 38-year-old's first international stage race win in a decade.

"Winning right at the start of the season has had a positive effect not only on me but on the whole team. All the new faces have shown themselves from a strong side, and the guys who stayed in Japan are also making progress. I'm part of a team that can be successful regardless of who is racing," Taaramäe said via his team's website.

"Today (Tuesday – ed.) everyone gave their maximum. We showed even better teamwork than yesterday, and without my teammates I wouldn't have won," he added.

The five-day race ended Tuesday, and Taaramäe had finished in first place in the first four stages, maintaining that position on the final day's 101-kilometer stage, even as he placed 66th on that stage alone.

He was followed by Poland's Marcin Budzinski (MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort; +1:07) and Dutchman Adne van Engelen (Terengganu Cycling Team; +1:10).
Taaramäe's team, the Japan-based Kinan Racing Team, also won the team category at the Sharjah tour.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

