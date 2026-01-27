Winter swimmer: Conditions are perfect for getting into the water

According to Aivar Tugedam, who leads the 3,500-member Kalaranna Winter Swimmers, the weather conditions now are perfect for getting into the water – just remember to wear a hat and appropriate footwear, and concentrate on your breathing.

"The weather conditions now are really favorable for winter swimming," Tugedam told ERR. "Those particularly cold and bitter frosts have subsided, and now it is -5C with a northerly wind, so it is ideal weather for this type of morning refreshment."

The current winter swimming season in Tallinn began in late September-early October. "It's easier to start when the air temperature has only dropped a little lower than the water temperature," Tugedam explained.

According to Tugedam, the Kalaranna Winter Swimmers first saw a huge boost in membership during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Improving your immunity is always a good thing. Now the membership is at around 3,500 people. There are definitely some who are more like passive couch potatoes among them, but there are also plenty who go winter swimming every day."

Usually, people start getting into the water at 6 o'clock in the morning because, at that time Kalaranna beach is a really pleasant and convenient place for winter swimming. "It's easy to get here by car, and so, getting changed is so much easier," said Tugedam.

According to Tugedam, there is nothing complicated about winter swimming.

"You have to keep your hat on while swimming because it's windy outside, and you also need comfortable footwear to walk on the rocks and the ice. When you're in the water, you have to focus on your breathing."

"The water temperature is currently around 2C," said Tugedam after getting into the sea.

On February 24, as Estonia celebrates Independence Day, the Kalaranna Winter Swimmers also have something special planned, as they aim to draw Estonian people's attention to the importance of strengthening their immune systems. According to Tugedam, they plan to stay in the water together one second for every year since the Estonian Republic first gained independence.

"In total, this year, we will spend one minute and 47 seconds (107 seconds in total) together in the water, enjoying both the nature and our national spirit behind Linnahall," said Tugedam.

Kalaranna Winter Swimmers. Source: Personal collection

