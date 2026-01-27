X!

Winter swimmer: Conditions are perfect for getting into the water

News
Winter swimmer Aivar Tugedam.
Winter swimmer Aivar Tugedam. Source: ERR
News

According to Aivar Tugedam, who leads the 3,500-member Kalaranna Winter Swimmers, the weather conditions now are perfect for getting into the water – just remember to wear a hat and appropriate footwear, and concentrate on your breathing.

"The weather conditions now are really favorable for winter swimming," Tugedam told ERR. "Those particularly cold and bitter frosts have subsided, and now it is -5C with a northerly wind, so it is ideal weather for this type of morning refreshment."

The current winter swimming season in Tallinn began in late September-early October. "It's easier to start when the air temperature has only dropped a little lower than the water temperature," Tugedam explained.

According to Tugedam, the Kalaranna Winter Swimmers first saw a huge boost in membership during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Improving your immunity is always a good thing. Now the membership is at around 3,500 people. There are definitely some who are more like passive couch potatoes among them, but there are also plenty who go winter swimming every day."

Usually, people start getting into the water at 6 o'clock in the morning because, at that time Kalaranna beach is a really pleasant and convenient place for winter swimming. "It's easy to get here by car, and so, getting changed is so much easier," said Tugedam.

According to Tugedam, there is nothing complicated about winter swimming.

"You have to keep your hat on while swimming because it's windy outside, and you also need comfortable footwear to walk on the rocks and the ice. When you're in the water, you have to focus on your breathing."

"The water temperature is currently around 2C," said Tugedam after getting into the sea.

On February 24, as Estonia celebrates Independence Day, the Kalaranna Winter Swimmers also have something special planned, as they aim to draw Estonian people's attention to the importance of strengthening their immune systems. According to Tugedam, they plan to stay in the water together one second for every year since the Estonian Republic first gained independence.

"In total, this year, we will spend one minute and 47 seconds (107 seconds in total) together in the water, enjoying both the nature and our national spirit behind Linnahall," said Tugedam.

Kalaranna Winter Swimmers. Source: Personal collection

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Michael Cole

Source: "Terevisioon," interviewer Martha-Beryl Grauberg

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:57

Estonia records nearly 7,000 healthcare incidents in first year of tracking

19:50

Winter swimmer: Conditions are perfect for getting into the water

19:41

Ukraine cooperation strengthens business ties between Estonia and Japan

19:17

Lineup announced for Tallinn Music Week 2026

18:43

Ivangorod border crossing reconstruction to be completed by end of 2026

18:00

New Russian chargé d'affaires in Estonia: Resuming border talks not yet possible

17:24

North coast sea conditions mean Botnica icebreaker called out

16:45

Paulig looking to move Santa Maria seasoning production from Sweden to Estonia

16:36

Holocaust Remembrance Day marked at memorial to French Jews in Tallinn Updated

16:11

Gallery: Danish King Frederik X and Queen Mary visit Estonia Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

26.01

Estonian volunteer in Ukraine: People are very tired but they are not giving up

16:11

Gallery: Danish King Frederik X and Queen Mary visit Estonia Updated

12:48

First chapters of free B2 Estonian language course released online

10:21

Estonian woman's boiling water viral challenge ends badly

25.01

Price of electricity to break 2026 record on Monday

26.01

Finnish schools in Estonia face loss of funding due to residence data reform

08:11

City government scraps plans for bike lanes on major Tallinn streets

26.01

Tallinn's Club Hollywood planning to become multi-purpose event center

26.01

Bolt founder Markus Villig to head up government's AI advisory council

12:02

The flag that fell from heaven: The legend forever binding Tallinn and Denmark

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo