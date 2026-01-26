X!

84-year-old Estonian downhill skiier: The adrenalin gets me every time

84-year-old Ilmar Tavast loves the adrenalin rush from downhill skiing.
84-year-old Ilmar Tavast loves the adrenalin rush from downhill skiing. Source: ERR
84-year-old Ilmar Tavast goes downhill skiing every other day, spending up to three hours a time gliding between the trees in Nõmme. Tavast says he can't resist the adrenaline rush and is always picking up new tips on how to improve.

"I've been skiing for five years. I also skied as a child, and back then we made our own skis," said 84-year-old downhill skier Ilmar Tavast.

Tavast has lived in Tallinn since 1965, when he first came to Ülemiste to work as an aircraft mechanic after serving in the Soviet army. Even then, he skied whenever he had the chance. However, he really fell in love with downhill skiing when he had the chance to travel to the Caucasus Mountains.

"I go to Nõmme as often as I can, have a cup of tea, warm my hands and feet, and then continue skiing, usually for two or three hours. The lift takes you up, so you don't have to climb by yourself," Tavast laughs. "I've been injured a couple of times. Once I dislocated two ribs, but 17 days later I was back on the slopes again."

"I don't need a coach because I ski with the kids, I see how they are being taught and that sticks with me. I don't do any tricks though, I've saved myself for my grandchildren so that I stay healthy," Tavast told ERR.

"It's the adrenaline that pulls me in every time, it never goes away," Tavast said. "You also have to practice falling so that you stay safe in case of a bad situation."

Editor: Annika Remmel, Michael Cole

Source: "Ringvaade," interviewer Hannes Hermaküla

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

