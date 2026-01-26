Estonian team finishes transatlantic row in planned 40 days

An Estonian foursome finished their World's Toughest Row transatlantic race bang on schedule on Friday, completing the 4,800-kilometer sea crossing in 40 days as planned, Tartu Postimees reported .

The Rowtalia crew, comprising Andres Käosaar, Arnold Rein Tatunts, Karl Jürgenstein and Kait Kaarel Puss, all from Tartu reached the Caribbean island of Antigua Friday, having set off from La Gomera in the Canary Islands 40 days earlier in their boat, the Jasmine II.

The men started rowing at 1 p.m. Estonian time on December 14, arriving with 13 minutes to spare and in 15th position, out of 43 starters.

The Rowtalia team in the Jasmine II. Source: World's Toughest Row

The icing on the cake was finding that they also reached their €30,000 fundraising goal — even as just a day earlier they had been around €7,000 short — thanks to some last minute donations.

Rowtalia were raising funds for Peaasi.ee and the Children's Foundation of Tartu University Hospital.

The Rowtalia team after arriving in Antigua. Source: World's Toughest Row

Of other competitors, one Irishman managed the feat in the solo class, in just under 40 days.

