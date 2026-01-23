X!

Euro Fencing Championships moved to France after Estonia refuses visas for Russian athletes

Katrina Lehis and Irina Embrich.
Katrina Lehis and Irina Embrich. Source: FIE - International Fencing Federation
The 2026 European Fencing Championships, which had originally been scheduled to take place in Tallinn this June, have been moved to France, after the sport's governing body demanded Russian and Belarusian athletes be able to compete under a neutral flag.

According to a report at the end of last year by Estonian media outlet Delfi, the International Fencing Federation (FIE) stated that if Estonia the organization stated that if Estonia wishes to host an international competition, its government must provide a written confirmation, bearing signatures and seals, stating that no one wishing to participate in the tournament will be discriminated against and that they will be allowed to cross the border regardless of nationality or military rank.

"The Estonian state cannot provide a confirmation letter guaranteeing that everyone wishing to take part in the European Fencing Championships will be allowed to cross the border," said Raido Mitt, the ministry's deputy secretary general for sport at the time.

"The government's position has been clear: Visas will not be issued to athletes from aggressor states. Zero tolerance applies, and no exceptions will be made," Mitt added.

Tallinn was awarded hosting rights after winning 24 votes out of 42 at last fall's EFC congress to decide the location of the 2026 championships.

Editor: Michael Cole

