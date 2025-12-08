Estonian women's épée squad takes gold at Vancouver World Cup

Estonia's women's épée team secured gold at the Vancouver World Cup on Sunday, outdueling top teams in a thrilling tournament.

The Estonian squad started in the round of 16 against Germany. After four bouts, Germany led 10–9, but Irina Embrich won the fifth 4–3 to tie the score at 13–13. Katrina Lehis then took the sixth bout 6–4, giving Estonia a 37–30 victory.

In the quarterfinals, Estonia edged out China 34–33, building an early 12–6 lead after the first three bouts.

The semifinals pitted Estonia against world number 1 Italy. Lehis won the second bout 7–3, putting Estonia ahead by five points. The lead then swelled to seven after the fourth bout, but Italy's Alberta Santuccio defeated Irina Embrich 8–1 to tie the score. Estonia then claimed the next three bouts for a 38–35 win.

In the final, Estonia dominated Hungary. Lehis and Julia Beljajeva opened with 4–0 wins, and after the fifth bout, Estonia led 17–10. The team never looked back, closing out a decisive 45–22 victory to open the World Cup season.

"Ralf Tribuntsov and Eneli Jefimova issued a challenge, and we accepted!" Lehis posted on social media after the win, nodding to the Estonian swimmers' European Championship golds in Lublin earlier that day.

The win is all the more remarkable as Estonia competed without a head coach and with just three fencers, meaning they had no substitute.

Nelli Differt announced earlier this month that she is expecting a child and would sit out the season.

