Estonian women's épée team miss out on European champs medal in dying seconds

The Estonian women's épée foursome ended up outside of the medals at the European Championships in Genoa, Italy, in agonizing fashion, losing by just one point in extra time, 27-26, to the host nation.

Estonia had reached the semi-finals, losing to eventual runners-up Switzerland 45-38, but still in with a shot at a medal via the playoff round.

In that round, neither side pulled far ahead at any point during the rounds of bouts, involving 2021 Tokyo Olympics individual bronze medalist Katrina Lehis, Nelli Differt, just outside the medals in Paris last year, Julia Beljajeva and Irina Embrich – the latter two, with Lehis, part of the gold medal winning team in Tokyo.

The final bout between Lehis and Alberta Santuccio saw the Estonian take a four point lead, 26:22, as the clock was running out, only for Santuccio to equalize in the dying seconds. In the ensuing extra time, it was Santuccio who hit the winning first touch.

Ukraine took gold 45-34 against Switzerland in the final.

