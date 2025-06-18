X!

40 top athletes to represent Estonia at European Team Championships

news
Estonia's national athletics team (photo taken 2023).
news

The Estonian lineup taking place in the European Team Championships in Maribor, Slovenia, at the end of this month has been confirmed.

As confirmed by the board of the national athletics association, the team is made up of 40 athletes and includes Karl Erik Nazarov and Ann Marii Kivikas, middle-distance runner Uku Renek Kronbergs, veteran long-distance runner Tiidrek Nurme, sprint hurdler Kreete Verlin, steeplechaser Laura Maasik, high jumper Elisabeth Pihela, long jumpers Hans-Christian Hausenberg and Lishanna Ilves, pole vaulter Marleen Mülla, javelin thrower Gedly Tugi, and hammer throwers Adam Kelly and Anna Maria Čeh.

The Estonian team is to participate in the second division of the European Team Championships. Each discipline will feature one female and one male athlete from the team, along with men's and women's 4x100 meter relays and, following its introduction in the Olympics, a 4x400 meter mixed relay.

Estonia's opponents in the second division are: Belgium, Turkey, Norway, Slovenia, Romania, Denmark, Serbia, Slovakia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Latvia, Ireland, Austria, and Israel.

The top three finishes get promoted to the first division at the next European Team Championships to be held in 2027, with the bottom three to be relegated to division four.

The European Team Championships take place June 28–29.

--

Editor: Elisabeth Siivelt, Andrew Whyte

