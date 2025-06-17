X!

Cyclist Madis Mihkels instrumental in helping team to Tour de Suisse stage win

Madis Mihkels (foreground).
Madis Mihkels (foreground). Source: Spordisarjad.ee/Kristjan Kivistik/Stuudio.eu
Estonian cyclist Madis Mihkels finished 13th in the prestigious Tour de Suisse's second stage Monday, while his EF Education – EasyPost as a whole performed well, with teammate Vincenzo Albanese taking stage victory.

The 177-kilometer stage ran from Aarau to Schwarzsee, with the first 100 kilometers being mostly flat, while the final third was significantly more mountainous, including one second-category and two third-category climbs and totaling 2,500 meters of elevation gain.

Mihkels' team dominated the final 15 kilometers at the front of the peloton, with the Estonian staying with his lead-out riders in third or fourth position on the final climb. The first attack came 2.5 km before the finish from Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), racing on home roads. He was, however, caught by U.S. national road race champion Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) and then Lewis Askey (Groupama-FDJ), but it was Mihkels' teammate Albanese who ultimately crossed the finish line first.

Mihkels himself finished 13th in the bunch sprint.

French rider Romain Gregoire (Groupama - FDJ), winner of the first stage, remains overall leader going into stage three.

The Tour de Suisse is an annual road cycling stage race, over eight days. The official event page is here.

--

Editor: Anders Nõmmm Andrew Whyte

