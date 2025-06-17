X!

Heiko Rannula's Legia Warsaw Polish basketball league finals now tied at 2-2

News
Heiko Rannula with Legia Warsaw players.
Heiko Rannula with Legia Warsaw players. Source: SCANPIX/ZUMAPRESS.com
News

Estonian national basketball team coach Heiko Rannula's Legia Warsaw suffered a 77–71 home loss against Start Lublin in the fourth game of the Polish league (PKL) final series Monday evening, tying things at two all in matches.

The Legia team had suffered a very narrow loss away in the opening match last week, then tied things in game two. They then won again on Saturday with a 90–86 scoreline, to go two-one up in games.

On Monday, Rannula's team shot only 31 percent in the first quarter, failed to reach the free-throw line even once in the second quarter, while Lublin, who shot well themselves, won the first half 49–35.

In the third quarter, the home team forced three turnovers from the opponents, hit ten of sixteen shots, and cut the lead to a minimum; at the start of the final period, Legia still led 67–65 after a shot by Michal Kolenda with six and a half minutes left, but then went scoreless for over five minutes, during which time Lublin went on a decisive 8–0 run that secured the win.

Ojars Silinš was Legia's top scorer with 17 points (three-pointers 5/7), Kameron McGusty added 15 points and six rebounds, and Mate Vucic had ten points and nine rebounds.

The series goes on until either team has won four matches, and continues Wednesday in Lublin.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:10

Estonian native Jinju Karita breaks into K-pop scene in Korea

14:56

Estonia, Finland warn vessels of 'significantly increased' navigation system interference

14:43

Athlete Kreete Verlin sets new 100m hurdles PB in Tartu

14:14

Estonia to introduce AI-model in high schools this fall

13:46

Mental health and behavioral disorder diagnoses on the rise in Estonia

13:18

Katrina Lehis takes European women's épée silver

12:46

Tallinn green lights Krulli Quarter development

12:23

Estonia did not improve its international competitiveness ranking last year

11:51

Heiko Rannula's Legia Warsaw Polish basketball league finals now tied at 2-2

10:49

Tallinn to build temporary bike path through Kopli freight yard

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16.06

Transitioning to teaching only in Estonian has had unexpected results

16.06

Turkey's top air display team to give Victory Day show over Pärnu beach

15.06

Estonia quietly quitting 100 percent renewable energy target

16.06

Politico: Baltic states, Poland preparing hospitals for war

15.06

World's largest axe throwing center opens in Estonia

16.06

Tallest diving tower in the Baltics opens in south Estonia

13.06

Baltic states to develop joint large-scale evacuation plans

16.06

ISS suspects Estonian citizen of trying to join a terrorist organization

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo