Heiko Rannula's Legia Warsaw Polish basketball league finals now tied at 2-2

Estonian national basketball team coach Heiko Rannula's Legia Warsaw suffered a 77–71 home loss against Start Lublin in the fourth game of the Polish league (PKL) final series Monday evening, tying things at two all in matches.

The Legia team had suffered a very narrow loss away in the opening match last week, then tied things in game two. They then won again on Saturday with a 90–86 scoreline, to go two-one up in games.

On Monday, Rannula's team shot only 31 percent in the first quarter, failed to reach the free-throw line even once in the second quarter, while Lublin, who shot well themselves, won the first half 49–35.

In the third quarter, the home team forced three turnovers from the opponents, hit ten of sixteen shots, and cut the lead to a minimum; at the start of the final period, Legia still led 67–65 after a shot by Michal Kolenda with six and a half minutes left, but then went scoreless for over five minutes, during which time Lublin went on a decisive 8–0 run that secured the win.

Ojars Silinš was Legia's top scorer with 17 points (three-pointers 5/7), Kameron McGusty added 15 points and six rebounds, and Mate Vucic had ten points and nine rebounds.

The series goes on until either team has won four matches, and continues Wednesday in Lublin.

--

