Estonian fencer Sten Priinits ninth in European champs in Genoa

Sten Priinits .
Sten Priinits . Source: FIE - International Fencing Federation
Fencer Sten Priinits finished in ninth place in the men's épée individual tournament at the European Fencing Championships in Genoa, Italy, after losing in the round of 16 to local competitor Andrea Santarelli.

Priinits defeated Dane Conrad Kongstad (61st seed) 15–11, in the main tournament's opening round, even as other Estonian competitors had to accept defeat.

In round two, he also overcame the Spaniard Gerard Gonell 15–12, but then lost by a clear margin, 15–6 to Italian Andrea Santarelli, even as Priinits had come out on top in the group stage.

Seven other Estonians got throiugh to the maimn draw from the group bouts: Erik Tobias, Kasper Tafenau, and Filipp Djatsuk, who each won four of six bouts in their groups and received the 35th, 38th, and 40th seeds respectively at the main event.

Tobias lost 15–9 to the Swiss Alexis Bayard, Tafenau by a narrow 15–14 to the Hungarian Zsombor Keszthelyi, and Djatsuk 15–13 to the German Lukas Bellmann.

Ukraine's Roman Svichkar was crowned champ after beating Italian Matteo Galassi 15–11 in the final.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

