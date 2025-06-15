World's largest axe throwing center opens in Estonia

The world's largest axe throwing center was opened Saturday in Mäetaguse, Ida-Viru County, during the Estonian national championships. The construction of the facility was supported by the Just Transition Fund.

The first competitions in Mäetaguse's indoor axe throwing hall were held five and a half years ago. At the time, the facility had eight throwing lanes. With support from the Just Transition Fund, the hall was insulated and expanded to include 12 lanes. In addition, an outdoor arena with a dozen more lanes was built.

"This is the world's largest permanent axe throwing complex — absolutely top-tier. And the results speak for themselves — Estonians are among the best in the world, in the top three," said Marek Peet, the driving force behind the Mäetaguse axe throwing center.

The center has significantly improved training and competition opportunities for those involved in the sport.

"Thanks to the ability to train more, our results have improved. We've gained international recognition, and of course we'd like to bring the World Championships to Estonia," said multiple-time Estonian champion Maarika Lepik.

The renovation of the axe throwing center cost €76,000, of which €61,000 came from the Just Transition Fund. Marek Peet invited skeptics who question whether such projects should receive support from the fund to visit the center themselves.

"Come and see what we're doing. For example, today even the band performing here picked up an axe, said, 'This is awesome,' and signed up. I think we're doing the right thing — this is a sport," Peet said.

Throwing a double-bit axe is a discipline that often surprises new acquaintances, said Maarika Lepik, who works as a math teacher.

"When the topic of hobbies comes up with new people, they're often surprised this even exists — and that I throw? They're still shocked. But it's a sport you can take up from a young age and continue well into later life. It's also a great outlet," Lepik said.

Men's top eight: 1. Andres Lepik, 2. Marek Peet, 3. Teet Eller, 4. Jürgen-Martin Assafrei, 5. Kristiar Papstel, 6. Roland Peet, 7. Kaido Saar, 8. Janek Reiljan.

Women's top six: 1. Karol Raidma, 2. Maarika Lepik, 3. Sirje Leini, 4. Anna Chasan, 5. Külli Raidma, 6. Maris Matikainen.

Among youth competitors: first place went to Otto Peet, second to Lisette Kõressaar and third to Miranda Radzhabova.

A total of 38 axe throwers took part in the Estonian championships.

--

