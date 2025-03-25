Local axe-thrower family wants to bring 2028 championship to Estonia

In the village of Mäetaguse, Ida-Viru County, the Raidma family has turned an old stone building into the world's first purpose-built axe hall. As families worldwide take up axe throwing, theirs hopes to bring the 2028 axe-throwing world championship to Estonia.

In a recent segment on ETV's "Maahommik," double bit axe-throwing medalist Karol Raidma showed off the facilities.

Alutaguse Municipality had long been searching for a use for the old field stone building, which according to coach Kalle Raidma was previously used to store sand and salt.

"We figured we could use it ourselves," he said.

Before moving into the newly repurposed hall, the Raidma family practiced axe-throwing in their own backyard.

"Why were other countries better than us at axe-throwing? Because during the winter season, we didn't have the opportunity to train properly," explained fellow coach Külli Raidma.

"There's not much competition among women in Estonia right now," noted Karol, who placed second in the junior category and won the girls' division at the European axe-throwing championship.

Axes are thrown from a distance of 6 meters, and the rules are the same for both men and women. The width of the axe blade must not exceed 15 centimeters.

"This sport isn't expensive otherwise, but if you want to go compete abroad, that's when it gets costly," Külli acknowledged.

The Raidma family has their sights set on bringing the axe throwing world championship to Estonia.

"That's our goal," Külli confirmed. This is why the large main axe hall is accompanied by a smaller training room, and an additional outdoor axe-throwing area is also under construction.

The 2026 axe-throwing world championship will be held in Sweden, but the family hopes to organize the 2028 championship in Estonia.

"One great thing about this sport is that, around the world, it's families who are taking up axe-throwing," Karol added.

Estonian axe-throwing Raidma family. Source: ERR

--

