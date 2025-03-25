X!

Local axe-thrower family wants to bring 2028 championship to Estonia

News
Estonian axe-throwing Raidma family.
Estonian axe-throwing Raidma family. Source: ERR
News

In the village of Mäetaguse, Ida-Viru County, the Raidma family has turned an old stone building into the world's first purpose-built axe hall. As families worldwide take up axe throwing, theirs hopes to bring the 2028 axe-throwing world championship to Estonia.

In a recent segment on ETV's "Maahommik," double bit axe-throwing medalist Karol Raidma showed off the facilities.

Alutaguse Municipality had long been searching for a use for the old field stone building, which according to coach Kalle Raidma was previously used to store sand and salt.

"We figured we could use it ourselves," he said.

Before moving into the newly repurposed hall, the Raidma family practiced axe-throwing in their own backyard.

"Why were other countries better than us at axe-throwing? Because during the winter season, we didn't have the opportunity to train properly," explained fellow coach Külli Raidma.

"There's not much competition among women in Estonia right now," noted Karol, who placed second in the junior category and won the girls' division at the European axe-throwing championship.

Axes are thrown from a distance of 6 meters, and the rules are the same for both men and women. The width of the axe blade must not exceed 15 centimeters.

"This sport isn't expensive otherwise, but if you want to go compete abroad, that's when it gets costly," Külli acknowledged.

The Raidma family has their sights set on bringing the axe throwing world championship to Estonia.

"That's our goal," Külli confirmed. This is why the large main axe hall is accompanied by a smaller training room, and an additional outdoor axe-throwing area is also under construction.

The 2026 axe-throwing world championship will be held in Sweden, but the family hopes to organize the 2028 championship in Estonia.

"One great thing about this sport is that, around the world, it's families who are taking up axe-throwing," Karol added.

Estonian axe-throwing Raidma family. Source: ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:16

Estonia's new government: Who's who

11:53

Survey: Fewer Estonian consumers value environmental friendliness

11:25

Lithuanian PM: There are no cracks in transatlantic relations

11:14

Question over goalkeeper Hein's match fitness for Moldova clash

10:55

Expert: US cautious not to anger Russia but adding pressure behind the scenes

10:39

Bank of Estonia expects inflation to rise to 6% this year

10:36

PPA says public should not photograph or film police buildings

10:19

Estonia's general government deficit halved to 1.7 percent in 2024

09:54

Interior ministry studying possible transfer of customs operations to PPA

09:23

Reform-Eesti 200 coalition disagree over climate law details

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

23.03

Expert: Ukraine has caught up and overtaken Russia in deep strikes capability

24.03

Estonia to look for allies in fight against ETS2

23.03

Analysts: Germany's billion-euro investment will also reach Estonian economy

24.03

Tallinn's Foorum Center to be revamped, renamed

24.03

Residents disturbed by seagulls flocking to Estonia's cities

24.03

Gallery: Reform, Eesti 200 leaders sign new coalition agreement Updated

24.03

Aimar Ventsel: Putin has declared the Russian language to be state property

20.03

Estonia reiterates call for Russia to hand over stolen Narva River buoys

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo