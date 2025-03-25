X!

Question over goalkeeper Hein's match fitness for Moldova clash

Karl Jakob Hein incurred a shoulder injury in Saturday's Israel game.
National team goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein's match fitness for Estonia's FIFA 2026 World Cup Group I qualifier clash away to Moldova is to be announced today, Tuesday, ahead of the evening's game, manager Jürgen Henn said.

Estonia went down 2:1 against Israel on Saturday despite taking an early lead in a game played on neutral territory in Debrecen, Hungary.

The team arrived in Moldova on Monday; the hosts also lost their first qualifier, 5:0 against Norway.

Henn said: "At a time like this, it might actually be a bit easier for the manager to simply prep the team; there's no need to seek additional motivation."

"It's clear that everyone wants to show that the previous result was just a fluke or not the best game. There's a need to prove themselves. So we expect a hungry opponent."

Hein, on loan for this season from Arsenal to La Liiga side Real Valladolid, suffered a painful fall in the Israel game, injuring his shoulder.

According to Henn, a decision on his participation is imminent Tuesday morning. "The situation is broadly the same; nothing is probably broken. The shoulder still hurts a bit," Henn said of his keeper.

"Whether it improves within the next 24 hours, we'll decide [on Tuesday] when his condition is clearer after training."

According to Henn, the condition of the other injured players is better. "[Striker] Rauno [Sappinen] feels better about his knee; we expect him to be available for selection tomorrow. The same goes for [left-back] Michael Schjønning-Larsen," the manager said. "When I spoke with him, he said his knee felt better than before the game, so he seems to be 100 percent fine too."

The Estonia-Moldova match kicks off Tuesday evening with live coverage from ETV2 beginning at 6.45 p.m. Estonian time.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

