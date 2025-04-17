Estonian number one Hein back in training as Valladolid face battle to stay up

Estonian number one goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein was back in training on Wednesday after almost a month out injured. Hein, 23, did some individual work with the ball and is not expected to return to first team action until at least the end of the month.

According to a report in local newspaper El Norte de Castilla, Hein's recovery is going well. The Estonian international shot stopper was also joined in training by teammates Luis Perez and Juan Miguel Latasa, who got into a physical altercation on the bench during the match against Getafe on April 6. Both players are currently awaiting disciplinary action from the club.

Real Valladolid are currently 12 points adrift at the foot of La Liga, having picked up just 16 points from 31 games.

Next up for Valladolid is a home game against Osasuna on Sunday, April 20. However, with only 7 league games remaining it seems highly unlikely Hein's side will be able to do enough to avoid relegation from the Spanish top flight.

Hein has been out of action March 22, after picking up a shoulder injury during a collision with Märten Kuusk in Estonia's World Cup qualifier away to Israel. At the end of March, Valladolid announced that they expected Hein to be on the sidelines for six weeks.

