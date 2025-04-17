X!

Estonian number one Hein back in training as Valladolid face battle to stay up

News
Karl Jakob Hein.
Karl Jakob Hein. Source: Karl Jakob Hein
News

Estonian number one goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein was back in training on Wednesday after almost a month out injured. Hein, 23, did some individual work with the ball and is not expected to return to first team action until at least the end of the month.

According to a report in local newspaper El Norte de Castilla, Hein's recovery is going well. The Estonian international shot stopper was also joined in training by teammates Luis Perez and Juan Miguel Latasa, who got into a physical altercation on the bench during the match against Getafe on April 6. Both players are currently awaiting disciplinary action from the club.

Real Valladolid are currently 12 points adrift at the foot of La Liga, having picked up just 16 points from 31 games.

Next up for Valladolid is a home game against Osasuna on Sunday, April 20. However, with only 7 league games remaining it seems highly unlikely Hein's side will be able to do enough to avoid relegation from the Spanish top flight.

Hein has been out of action March 22, after picking up a shoulder injury during a collision with Märten Kuusk in Estonia's World Cup qualifier away to Israel. At the end of March, Valladolid announced that they expected Hein to be on the sidelines for six weeks.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Maarja Värv, Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:01

Estonian politicians back campaign to bring abducted Ukrainian children home

19:57

Video: Eurovision star Tommy Cash releases cover of John Cage classic 4'33"

19:48

Estonian government clears finance minister to seek EU deficit cap exemption

19:45

Tallinn Airport wants share of Nordica aircraft sales revenue

19:30

Tallinn denies permit request for entertainment events on Reidi tee plot

19:26

Louis Wierenga: NATO, EU and the evolving Baltic Sea security landscape

19:04

Crafter: Make beautiful Easter eggs at home with simple supplies

18:40

Estonian number one Hein back in training as Valladolid face battle to stay up

18:23

European Central Bank cuts key interest rates by 0.25 percentage points

17:59

New school opening in fast-growing village just outside Tallinn next fall

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

15.04

Estonian court sentences woman to 16 months in prison for violating sanctions

08:32

Tallinn Airport CEO: Regional airports making it expensive to fly out of Tallinn

16.04

Australian casino businessman files €3.2 million claim over failed kidnap

13:10

Study: Russian-speaking youth in Estonia reflect diverse values, identities

16.04

Why the Estonian Embassy in London is asking people to walk for Ukraine

16.04

First Estonian language degree to remain free for students

15.04

Tallinn lays down usage rules for light vehicles and electric mopeds

14:17

Estonian ministry preparing to simplify civilian firearm ownership rules

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo