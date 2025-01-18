X!

Estonian number one Hein's Valladolid face relegation fight after Espanyol defeat

News
Karl Jakob Hein.
Karl Jakob Hein. Source: SCANPIX/ZUMAPRESS.com
News

Estonian men's number one Karl Jakob Hein conceded twice as Real Valladolid lost 2-1 away to Espanyol in La Liga on Friday. Next up for Valladolid is a home tie with European champions Real Madrid on January 25.

Espanyol took the lead in the 31st minute thanks to a stunning left-foot strike from Javi Puado. Valladolid drew level after the break through an inch-perfect free kick from Javier Sanchez on 57 minutes.

Espanyol were not finished, however, and in the 74th minute, Roberto Fernandez converted after a cross from the right to clinch the three points.

For Valladolid, it was their thirteenth defeat of the season, meaning Hein's side remain in an ominous 19th spot in the table. Having picked up just 15 points from the first 20 games of the season, Valladolid face a relegation battle to stay in La Liga.

The win means Espanyol climb out of the relegation zone and are now 17th with 19 points from 20 games.

Valladolid's next game is on Saturday, January 25 when they host Real Madrid.

Highlights of the game can be viewed here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:52

Vastlakuklid already selling like hot cakes in Estonian bakeries

11:00

Estonian Refugee Council helps 5,600 Ukrainian families with heating this winter

10:20

Estonian number one Hein's Valladolid face relegation fight after Espanyol defeat

09:39

Regional minister: Agreement reached with operators on caged hen ban

08:40

No government consensus on privatization of Pärnu Airport

07:50

Transport Authority not planning to reconstruct dangerous Osula junction again

17.01

Newly-privatized Operail resumes transporting goods to Russia

17.01

Gallery: Three NATO vessels arrive in Tallinn

17.01

Estonian duo Männamaa and Lepik finish 13th in Dakar Rally

17.01

Acquisition of land for Tallinn-Pärnu highway reconstruction stalls

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

16.01

Estonia's population fell by 5,400 in 2024, as birth rate and migration slow

17.01

Military exercise to take place in Tallinn next week

16.01

Statistics: Far fewer people in their 20s living in Estonia now than in 2014

17.01

Newly-privatized Operail resumes transporting goods to Russia

16.01

US soldiers from 7th Cavalry Regiment move into €21-million Võru barracks

17.01

Institute: Estonia's economic climate continues to be poor

17.01

Decline in Estonia's workforce slows amid demographic, sectoral shifts

17.01

Business federation chief: Food prices rising because there are too many stores

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo