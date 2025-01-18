Estonian number one Hein's Valladolid face relegation fight after Espanyol defeat

Estonian men's number one Karl Jakob Hein conceded twice as Real Valladolid lost 2-1 away to Espanyol in La Liga on Friday. Next up for Valladolid is a home tie with European champions Real Madrid on January 25.

Espanyol took the lead in the 31st minute thanks to a stunning left-foot strike from Javi Puado. Valladolid drew level after the break through an inch-perfect free kick from Javier Sanchez on 57 minutes.

Espanyol were not finished, however, and in the 74th minute, Roberto Fernandez converted after a cross from the right to clinch the three points.

For Valladolid, it was their thirteenth defeat of the season, meaning Hein's side remain in an ominous 19th spot in the table. Having picked up just 15 points from the first 20 games of the season, Valladolid face a relegation battle to stay in La Liga.

The win means Espanyol climb out of the relegation zone and are now 17th with 19 points from 20 games.

Valladolid's next game is on Saturday, January 25 when they host Real Madrid.

Highlights of the game can be viewed here.

