Goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein injured in struggling Valladolid's Spanish cup clash

Estonian national team goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein picked up an injury playing for his home club, Real Valladolid, in their Copa del Rey round of 32 match away to third-tier Ourense on Sunday, and had to leave the pitch.

The 22-year-old misjudged when taking a save near the end of the first half against third division Ourense, and fell flat on his back.

Although he initially tried to continue playing, the injury was bad enough to force him to leave the field a few minutes later.

Portuguese 'keeper Andre Ferreira replaced him for Valladolid.

Hein had conceded two goals in the first half; a third goal for Ourense came early in the second half, and the scoreline finished 3-2 to the hosts, meaning Valladolid, who are also bottom of La Liga at present, are out of the competition.

