Sander Raieste in action for Baskonia again in Spanish league

Estonian basketball national team player Sander Raieste took the court for his home club on Monday, Basque team Saski Baskonia, in a Spanish Liga ACB game against defending champions Real Madrid.

This time Raieste, who plays the small forward position, didn't manage to find the net, however, missing both of his shot attempts and recording no rebounds or assists while committing three personal fouls, in the ten-and-a-half minutes he was on court.

Baskonia fell behind early, with Real winning the first quarter 28-18, and although the home team closed the gap to within two points in the second quarter, they never managed to take the lead.

In the second half, Real extended their advantage to 14 points, and despite Baskonia narrowing the deficit to four points on several occasions in the fourth quarter, they couldn't mount a comeback, going down 89-82.

Baskonia's top scorers were Luka Šamanić with 15 points and Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot with 14 points.

Baskonia, with six wins and eight losses, is in 11th place in the, just behind Estonian guard Kristian Kullamäe's team Bilbao.

--

