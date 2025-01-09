Kalev/Cramo win in FIBA cup crunch game

Basketball team BC Kalev/Cramo won their Fédération Internationale de Basketball (FIBA) Europe Cup clash away against Romanian side CSM Oradea 83:76 on Wednesday, representing their first victory in the Group M second stage and keeping their tournament campaign hopes alive.

Having lost the first two games in Group M, Kalev/Cramo started brilliantly against Oradea and took a 13-point lead in the first quarter.

The Estonian club maintained a seven-point or more lead throughout the second quarter, taking the first half 46-35.

The hosts closed the gap to two points in the third quarter, but Cramo then strung together an impressive 15-2 run and took a 17-point lead in the decisive quarter.

Oradea cut the deficit toward the end of the game, but Leemet Böckler hit a three-pointer half a minute before the final whistle, sealing Kalev/Cramo's impressive 83:76 victory.

The scoreline by quarters was 24:16, 22:19, 18:22, 19:19.

Oradea remains in second place in Group M, with Kalev/Cramo third, and Dijon fourth.

The top two teams advance to the knockout stage.

Kalev/Cramo are to face table leaders PAOK (Greece) next week; the latter won the first encounter between the two teams 79:71.

Meanwhile, Bilbao were missing Kristian Kullamäe but still beat Le Portel 74:65 at home and now top Group L in the FIBA Cup.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!