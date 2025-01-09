Estonian player Rooba instrumental in Finnish ice hockey team's 6-0 victory

Estonian national ice hockey team captain Robert Rooba continued his excellent season by scoring two goals in Kouvola KooKoo's decisive 6-0 Liiga victory over Turku TPS Wednesday evening.

Rooba put KooKoo ahead in the 14th minute.

He has amassed 22 points (via 10 goals, 12 assists) across 39 games this season, and has been in excellent form since Christmas, with nine goals and six assists in the last 15 games.

Teemu Engberg doubled KooKoo's lead in the 13th minute of the second period, and Rooba added another goal four minutes later.

KooKoo scored three more goals in the decisive third period, giving them an impressive 6-0 (1-0, 2-0, 3-0) win.

Kristjan Kombe's club Kuopio KalPa were also victorious in the same league, beating Mikkeli Jukurit 3-2 (0-1, 1-0, 2-1) at home, though the Estonian did not take to the ice.

KalPa is currently in sixth place in the Finnish top league with 65 points, while KooKoo lies in 11th place with 55 points.

Twelve teams qualify for the playoffs in the Liiga, Finland's premier ice hockey league, with the top four advancing directly to the quarterfinals.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!