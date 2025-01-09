Wrestler Epp Mäe announces retirement from the sport after successful career

Top Estonian woman wrestler Epp Mäe has said she is hanging up her wrestling cleats and is retiring from competitive sport.

She made the announcement at an emotional press conference Thursday, in which she also noted she is expected a baby.

Mäe, 32, started wrestling as a child, under her father's coaching, back in 1998.

She was crowned European champion in 2021, and took additional silver medals in 2017 and 2022, and bronze in 2019.

Mäe won silver in the 76 kg weight category at the World Championships in 2021, plus three bronze medals at the same competition in 2015, 2019, and 2022.

The Estonian made her Olympic debut in Rio in 2016, where she finished in 13th place, improving on that to eighth place at the Tokyo Olympics, held in 2021. She did not compete in the Paris Olympics last year.

Mäe, along with the rest of the Estonian Olympic Team, was immortalized in this anime likeness, ahead of the Tokyo games. Source: MONQ/EOK

Mäe is a 12-time domestic wrestling champion (2007, 2009–2015), a four-time Estonian sumo champion, a four-time Estonian beach wrestling champion, and has also been Estonian judo champion on one occasion.

In 2015, she was named Estonia's Woman Athlete of the Year.

--

