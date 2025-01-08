Europe's top figure skaters to compete in Tallinn at end of January

Europe's best skaters will be in action in Tallinn at the end of January, when the European Figure Skating Championships take place at the Tondiraba Ice Hall. The championships begin on January 29, with 163 figure skaters from 34 countries all expected to compete.

In the men's individual event, the favorites are France's Adam Siao Him Fa, winner of the last two European titles, and Kevin Aymoz, who have both posted the highest scores so far this season.

Representing Estonia will be the brothers Mihhail and Aleksandr Selevko, who are currently ninth and tenth in the rankings this season. The three skaters ahead of Mihhail Selevko are only in front by one or two points, meaning fans can expect a tough battle for the middles in Tallinn, with both Estonians in with a shout.

The men's individual competition will start on Thursday, January 30 at 1 p.m. with the medal-deciding free skate starting on Saturday, February 1 from 6 p.m.

In the women's individual competition, Estonia's Niina Petrõkina goes into the Tallinn event in sixth place on 187.57 points.

Lara Naki Gutmann of Italy (198.49) and two-time European champion Anastasia Gubanova of Georgia (195.91) currently lead the way. Last year's European champion Loena Hendrickx of Belgium has only competed in one event so far this season and so is currently outside the top six.

The women's individual event starts on Wednesday, January 29 at 5 p.m.. The women's freestyle is on Friday, January 31 from 6 p.m.

In the ice dance, the fight for the title is expected to be between the Italian pair of Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri, who have won the last two European Championship gold medals, and the British pair of Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson, who have previously taken silver.

France's Evgenia Lopareva and Geoffrey Brissaud, who finished fourth at last year's European Championships, have also put in strong performances this season. The ice dance (rhythm) competition will be held on January 31, starting at 12.30 p.m., while the ice dance free dance is scheduled for the following day, Saturday February 1, at 1 p.m.

---

