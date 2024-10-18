Estonian skater Aleksandr Selevko finishes third in Nice short program

Estonian figure skater Aleksandr Selevko finished third in the men's singles short program at the ISU (International Skating Union) Trophy Métropole Nice Côte d'Azur in France.

Selevko scored 83.32 points for the short program and was beaten only by France's Adam Siao Him Fa (96.74 points) and Lukas Britschgi of Switzerland (87.98 points).

Seleveko's brother Mihhail scored 78.93 points for the short program, finishing fifth behind Andreas Nordebäck of Sweden (79.89 points).

Both Selevko brothers fell just short of setting new personal bests. Aleksandr scored 90.05 points at the European Championships in January, while Mihhail hit 82.61 points in Austria back in 2021.

The men's free skating takes place on Saturday, as does the women's short program. .

Three Estonians will be competing in the women's event in Nice: Niina Petrõkina, Nataly Langerbaur and Kristina Lisovskaja.

The 2024 Trophy Métropole Nice Côte d'Azur is the seventh of eleven events in the 2024-25 Figure Skating Challenger Series.

