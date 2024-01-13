X

Video: Aleksandr Selevko wins historic silver medal for Estonia in Kaunas

News
Aleksandr Selevko.
Aleksandr Selevko. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonia's Aleksandr Selevko has won silver at the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Kaunas, Lithuania. Selevko followed an impressive short program on Wednesday with an even better performance in the men's free-skating to bring home Estonia's first ever figure skating medal at an adult championship.

Selevko finished with a total of 256.99 points from the short and free-skating.

After picking up 90.05 points in the short program, Selevko was in third place in the championships. He then proceeded to smash his own personal best (PB) during Friday's free-skating, winning 166.94 points. His previous PB for free-skating was 158.74. A superb performance was capped off by the Estonia's successful execution of four toe-loops.

With a total of 256.99 points, Selevko's medal was guaranteed even before the final two skaters took to the ice.

The medal is Estonia's first ever in figure skating at an adult championship. This was also the first time Selevko had even made the top ten in a major competition.

"I can't say anything right now because I'm in shock. I didn't have any idea that I would get a big medal here. I am really, really happy today," Selevko told ERR shortly after his silver medal winning performance.

The Estonian admitted he had felt the pressure after finishing third in the short program. The second axel in the free-skating was the only disappointment, ending up as a double instead of triple, though in the end, Selevko was still delighted. "I won the medal without that," Selevko smiled.

The men's gold went to Adam Siao Him of France, who won 182.04 in the free-dance to make 276.17 points overall.

Italy's Matteo Rizzo was third with 170.44 for the free-dance and 250.87 in total.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

