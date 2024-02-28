Tallinn ice rinks attract over 110,000 visitors during skating season

Tallinn's ice rinks have now been open for 18 consecutive seasons. This season began earlier than ever before, on November 11, with more than 110,700 visitors having visited the rinks as of the end of February. Half the visitors have been children.

The Old Town ice rink has been visited over 49,100 times, Nõmme ice rink 19,400 times, Mustamäe ice rink 24,200 times, and Lasnamäe ice rink more than 18,000 times.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center) said that the Estonian capital's modern ice rinks cater to skaters of all ages and skill levels, from beginners to professional athletes.

"Recently, we had the great honor of hosting a true ice skating superstar – Aleksandr Selevko, who made history at this year's European Championships by winning a silver medal for Estonia at figure skating. He delighted hundreds of fans with his skating routine at the Old Town ice rink," said Svet.

"We invite all residents to the rinks, and the current school break provides a particularly wonderful opportunity to enjoy the winter fun with the whole family. The numbers show that year after year, more residents are finding the city's ice rinks to be a pleasant and athletic way to spend time – last season, the four ice rinks were visited over 121,000 times, and we expect the number of this season's visits to set a new record."

According to a City of Tallinn press release, free skating lessons are becoming more popular each year for the city's schools and kindergartens. Over 20,000 students from various Tallinn educational institutions have taken advantage of the opportunity to conduct winter physical education classes at the ice rinks. School groups are able to visit for free, but pre-registration by the group leader is required. Classes can be booked online here.

At least once a month, the rinks host free special events for Tallinn's underprivileged families, and the tradition of celebrating various holidays continues. This season, the ice parks will organize over 30 cheerful children's mornings, where young guests can learn to skate as well as about how to behave safely on the ice. Popular and beloved characters will also be there to provide lots of fun. Children's mornings take place every weekend at all Tallinn's ice rinks.

Seniors are invited to skate for free on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all the ice rinks in the city.

Skating fees range from €6.30 to €9.50 per hour.

Discounted rates of between €4.20 and €6.30 are available for children and seniors. Season passes providing unrestricted access will also being sold. Skaters are able to bring their own skates or rent them on site for €4.50.

The Nõmme ice rink is located on the grounds of Nõmme High School, while Mustamäe rink will be in Männi Park. The Lasnamäe rink is in Tondiraba Park.

Tallinn Old Town's the Harju rink is set to provide winter entertainment in the heart of the Estonian capital for its 18th season.

More information about the ice rinks in Tallinn is available here.

--

