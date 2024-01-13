Lääne County offers several places to try push sledding on sea ice

There are several places in Lääne County, where it is now possible to take a push sled ride on the sea ice, including Haapsalu and Matsalu Bay.

Arno Suislep, head of Haapsalu-based sledge rental company "Tõuka Takka," said the company rents out a wide range of sleds, including more sporty ones as well as those children can ride on. The company also organizes trips to Haapsalu Bay and further afield when the conditions are right.

According to Suislep, push sledding and ice-skating on the sea ice is something special.

"I think the biggest advantage of the sea is that you can go to islands and islets you may never have been to before. It's a wide open space and you can also see wildlife and birds on the sea ice, for example," he said.

Silma workshop, which is located in the easternmost part of Haapsalu Bay, organizes a four-kilometer-long sledging program, which families can take part in on weekends. The program also includes an educational component.

"Families will receive a hiking map with a bit of information about the local nature, and on their return, they can also ask our guides questions, take a look at pictures and get more information about the nature of the area," explained Marko Valker, nature education instructor at Silma workshop.

Ants Ale, who runs Tuulingu holiday home on the northern shore of Matsalu Bay, also organizes a seven-kilometer-long tour around the shore of Matsalu Bay. For that too, it is necessary to register in advance.

"I go along myself every time. We move in a safe shallow water area. No one gets wet, because I know and understand the conditions. Pre-registration is required because then we know how many cakes to make," Ale explained.

