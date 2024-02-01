X

Ice skaters using Linnahall roof as ad hoc rink

News
Skaters on the roof of the Linnahall in Tallinn.
Skaters on the roof of the Linnahall in Tallinn. Source: ERR
News

Intrepid and experienced ice skaters have found an ideal rink on the roof of Tallinn's Linnahall, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported.

While the roof of the Linnahall, built in the Soviet era close to the Old City Harbor area, is a popular destination particularly during summer time, when sunsets over the Baltic can be viewed, this winter it has also served as an ad hoc ice rink, at least for the intrepid.

Extreme sports enthusiast Taivo, said that he had "noticed on social media a recommendation from a real estate expert, Risto, which was that the Linnahall continues to tantalize – as the ice age is back.

"So I then saw for myself the opportunity of ideal conditions for ice skating there. I recommend people think outside the box, to make life more exciting," Taivo went on.

Ice skating had officially been held at the Linnahall in the past, on a purpose-built rink there, but since the site has gradually fallen into disrepair, the rink has not been in use this millennium, and is awaiting demolition.

Taivo said that in addition to rinks open to the public and operated by the City of Tallinn, there are plenty of options for "natural" skating, including at the Linnahall.

In fact, he had even brought his own children to skate on the Linnahall's roof.

"The children really liked it. It's not comparable with artificial ice, but was more like the average ice to be found on Maardu järv. It can be a little rough in some places, and smoother in others, but you can skate at great speed, if you know how to."

While conditions recently have been mild for the time of year, and also wet and windy, the weather on Friday, and again on Monday, is forecast to be colder, but clearer.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Hanneli Rudi.

