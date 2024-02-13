X

Heiki Nabi goes out in European championships round of 16

News
Heiki Nabi.
Heiki Nabi. Source: ERR
News

Wrestler Heiki Nabi went out of the Seniors European Wrestling Championships in Bucharest, Romania in Monday's round of 16.

Nabi (130kg) was ranked fourth for the competition, and met Dariusz Attila Vitek of Hungary in the round of 16, Greco-Roman category. While the bout ended 1:1, the rules state that in the event of a tie, the second wrestler to score goes through to the quarter finals, which in this case was Vitek.

Had the latter made it directly to the final, the Estonian would have progressed further in a consolation round, but Vitek went on to go down 9:0 to Beka Kandelak (Azerbaijan) in his quarter final bout.

Of other Estonians competing, Raido Liitmäe lost his (<87 kg Greco-Roman) opening round matchup against Alan Ostaev (Russia) 12:0. Again, since the latter did not progress beyond the round of 16, Liitmäe does not qualify for the consolation round in Bucharest either.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

