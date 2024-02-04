X

Winning teams defend titles at 19th Estonian Curling Championships

Liisa Turmann's curling team.
Source: Estonian Curling Association
Sunday saw the conclusion of the four-day Estonian Curling Championships at Tondiraba Ice Hall in Tallinn, where Team Veltsman, headed by skip Eduard Veltsman, came in first in the men's competition, bested overall only by the women's competition-winning Team Turmann, Estonia's national women's curling team, skipped by Liisa Turmann.

The title-defending Estonian national women's team, skipped by Liisa Turmann, sealed the deal on a perfect championship tournament Sunday, having won all seven matchups in the women's competition after Team Turmann defeated Team Peebo, skipped by Margit Peebo, 9:4 in the finals.

Estonia's national women's curling team competed this weekend with the lineup of skip Liisa Turmann, Erika Tuvike, Kerli Laidsalu and Heili Grossmann.

In the men's competition, Team Veltsman faced off in the finals with Team Holm, skipped by Kaarel Holm, and scored an 8:5 win, defending their national title for the fifth consecutive year.

Team Veltsman competed this weekend with the lineup of skip Eduard Veltsman, Janis Kiziridi, Konstantin Dotsenko, Igor Dzendzeljuk and Aleksander Andre.

This weekend's event marked the 19th Estonian Curling Championships, which included a total of seven curling teams. 

Editor: Aili Vahtla

