Estonian curling duo defeat Olympic champions in Sweden

The Estonian duo of Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill earned two well-deserved victories on Wednesday in the group stages of the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championships in Östersund, Sweden. The Estonians are currently third in their group, having defeated Olympic champions Italy.

Kaldvee and Lill picked up two wins foe Estonia on Wednesday, starting with a 10-2 victory over Germany in the morning session.

In the evening, the Estonians faced reigning Olympic champions Italy, who went into a 4-2 lead after three rounds. However, Estonia fought back, scoring two points in the fourth round and then taking the lead in the fifth.

From then on, the Estonians fought well to contain their opponents and eventually came away with an 8-6 win.

"We've fought hard in every game, but the level is high. There are a lot of strong teams in the sub-group, as you can see from the standings. There are no easy wins. We'll keep pushing and do our best," said Harri Lill of the opening two days of the tournament.

After starting the championship with three consecutive losses, the Estonian pair now have five wins and are in joint third spot in Pool A alongside Italy and Japan. The group stage of the tournament ends on Thursday, with Estonia due to face France.

--

