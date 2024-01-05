Estonian pair win Curling Super Series opener in Canada

The Estonian team of Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill kicked off the 2024 Mixed Doubles Super Series in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada with a comfortable victory.

Kaldvee and Lill's first opponents were the Canadian team of Cailey Locke and Simon Perry, with the Estonians coming out on top 7-3.

Kaldvee and Lille's next opponents will be the strong Japanese pairing of Tori Koana and Go Aoki, who were the winners of last year's tournament. The Japanese duo are currently ranked fifth in the world and have had an outstanding season so far.

Th Estonians will play a total of five matches in the group stage, with their most dangerous opponents likely to be the Canadian pair of Anne Sophie Gionest and Robert Dejardins and South Korea's Jiyoon Kim and ByeongJin Jeong.

The other sub-groups contain some familiar opponents for Kaldvee and Lill, including Perret and Rios (Switzerland), St. Georges and Asselin (Canada), world number ones Matsumura and Tanida (Japan), Westman and Ahlberg (Sweden), Weagle and Epping (Canada), as well as the Norwegian pairs Skaslien and Nedregotten and Roenning and Braeden.

Kaldvee and Lill remain third in the mixed doubles world rankings.

--

