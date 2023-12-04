Estonian pair finish third at British Super Series curling in Stirling

Estonia's Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill took bronze at the British Curling Mixed Doubles Super Series World Cup in Stirling, Scotland this weekend.

The Estonian pair of Kaldvee and Lill finished top of their sub-group, with three wins out of three all against local opponents.

In the quarter-finals, the Estonians beat another Scottish pair, Gina Aitken and Grant Hardie, 10-7 to book their spot in the semis.

However, Kaldvee and Lill came up short against Norwegian duo Martine Rønning and Mathias Brænden, suffering a 7-11 defeat. After missing out on the final, the Estonian pair won 1-0 in the third / fourth place play-off against Scotland's Katie McMillan and James Craik to claim bronze.

Rønning and Brænden went on to defeat Fay Henderson and Euan Kyle of Scotland in 7-5 in the final.

Kaldvee and Lill's goal for the season is to qualify for the World Mixed Doubles Championships, which take place in Canada next April. To do so, they will first have to win the Estonian Championships in February.

Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill are currently training under the guidance of Finland's top coach Tomi Rantamäki.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!