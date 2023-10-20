Estonian mixed doubles curling team claim top spot in world rankings

The Estonian mixed doubles curling team of Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill have moved up to number one in the world rankings. Kaldvee and Lill claimed top spot after winning the 2023 Mixed Doubles Super Series in Canada last week.

The Estonian pair, who were fourth in the previous world rankings are now ranked as the best mixed doubles curling team in the world. The Canadian pair of Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres are in second, with Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing, also of Canada, in third.

The biggest goal for the Estonian duo this season is to qualify for the 2024 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championships which take place next April in Östersund, Sweden. "The competition at the top is very tight. The top 10-15 teams are really evenly matched, so to qualify for the Olympics you have to give 100 percent in every game. If everything goes right, we can win. The title matches provide an incentive to train better and motivate you to do your best," said Kaldvee.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!