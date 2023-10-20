Estonian mixed doubles curling team claim top spot in world rankings

News
Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill.
Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill. Source: WCF/Eakin Howard
News

The Estonian mixed doubles curling team of Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill have moved up to number one in the world rankings. Kaldvee and Lill claimed top spot after winning the 2023 Mixed Doubles Super Series in Canada last week.

The Estonian pair, who were fourth in the previous world rankings are now ranked as the best mixed doubles curling team in the world. The Canadian pair of Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres are in second, with Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing, also of Canada, in third.

The biggest goal for the Estonian duo this season is to qualify for the 2024 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championships which take place next April in Östersund, Sweden. "The competition at the top is very tight. The top 10-15 teams are really evenly matched, so to qualify for the Olympics you have to give 100 percent in every game. If everything goes right, we can win. The title matches provide an incentive to train better and motivate you to do your best," said Kaldvee.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:00

Not one cent designated for emergency shelters despite €198 million request

19:58

Estonian mixed doubles curling team claim top spot in world rankings

19:45

Tallinna FC Flora top womens' league with over a month left in season

19:11

State funds Estonian prosecutor general ICC bid to tune of €25,000

18:39

100 top sporting moments: Rally Estonia

18:09

Justice ministry sounding out stakeholders on classified information rules change

17:58

Party ratings expert: The situation is revolutionary

17:17

Government confirms Nursipalu training area boundaries, compensation

16:47

Recent poor weather means tire change wait lines stretch into next month

16:15

Finance minister: Oil plant needs to be operational to recoup investments

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.10

Gallery: US Air Force B-1B Lancers fly over Tallinn Updated

18.10

Cable between Sweden, Estonia damaged around same time as Balticconnector

19.10

Prosecutor: Evidence suggests communication cable damage is man made

19.10

Kaja Kallas: Viktor Orban's Putin handshake 'very, very unpleasant'

19.10

NATO increases Baltic Sea patrols after subsea infrastructure damage

18.10

Estonian-developed ESTCube-2 satellite missing, feared destroyed

19.10

Median salary of Estonian doctors increased to €3,780

12:27

Latvian president: Close Baltic Sea if Russia behind Balticconnector damage

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: