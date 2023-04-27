Estonian curling pair must defeat Norway to reach world championship semis

Sports
Harri Lill and Marie Kaldvee at the 2023 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in Gangneung.
Harri Lill and Marie Kaldvee at the 2023 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in Gangneung. Source: World Curling Federation
Sports

The Estonian mixed doubles curling pair of Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill lost their final world championship group match 6-8 against the Netherlands, meaning they failed to progress straight to the semi-finals. The Estonians still have another chance to make it to the semis however, when they face Norway in the qualification round on Friday.

The last end wasn't even played in the Estonian team's final World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship match against the Netherlands on Thursday.

Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill were too far behind to catch the Dutch pair Vanessa Tonoli and Wouter Gösgens, losing the mathc 6-8.

The result means, that the Estonian curling pair finished group A of the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in South Korea with seven wins and two losses. That results in a second place finish behind Canada, who went straight through to the semi-finals.

Kaldvee and Hill must now compete against Norway in the qualification round on Friday.

The winners of that match will reach the semi-final, which are due to take place later the same day at the Gangneung Curling Center. 

The Norwegian pair of Martine Roenning and Mathias Braenden Briar finished third in Group B with a record of seven wins and two losses.

Japan and Canada qualified automatically for the semi-finals, while the USA and Scotland will battle it out for the final palce in the last four.

--

Editor: Michael Richmann, Michael Cole

