Estonia's mixed curling pair triumphant in Canada

Estonian curling duo Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill won the Eppic Ale Players Championship Mixed Doubles Super Series Playoffs held in Brantford, Ontario, after convincingly defeating the world number one pair Jenny Perret and Martin Rios 11:2.

Top mixed curling pairs from Europe and North America took part, while Kaldvee and Lill, ranked seventh in the world, were undefeated through the tournament, beating two of the world's top three curling pairs en route to victory.

"We both played a very good tournament," Lill said of the win.

"Our opponents were world class, but we didn't give them too many chances," he went on.

In round one, Kaldvee and Lill beat another Swiss paring, ranked third in the world, Daniela Rupp and Kevin Wunderlin , 10:3, and beat local duo Lisa Weagle and John Epping, ranked sixth globally, 9:6 in round two.

They faced two more Canadian pairs in round three and in the semi finals, winning the latter game, against Jennifer Armstrong and Brayden Stewart, 10:1 to set themselves up with the showdown with Perret and Rios, which as noted ended 11:2.

The full results are here.

