Estonia's mixed curling pair triumphant in Canada

Sports
Estonia's mixed curling pair Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill.
Estonia's mixed curling pair Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill. Source: Estonian curling league.
Sports

Estonian curling duo Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill won the Eppic Ale Players Championship Mixed Doubles Super Series Playoffs held in Brantford, Ontario, after convincingly defeating the world number one pair Jenny Perret and Martin Rios 11:2.

Top mixed curling pairs from Europe and North America took part, while Kaldvee and Lill, ranked seventh in the world, were undefeated through the tournament, beating two of the world's top three curling pairs en route to victory.

"We both played a very good tournament," Lill said of the win.

"Our opponents were world class, but we didn't give them too many chances," he went on.

In round one, Kaldvee and Lill beat another Swiss paring, ranked third in the world, Daniela Rupp and Kevin Wunderlin , 10:3, and beat local duo Lisa Weagle and John Epping, ranked sixth globally, 9:6 in round two.

They faced two more Canadian pairs in round three and in the semi finals, winning the latter game, against Jennifer Armstrong and Brayden Stewart, 10:1 to set themselves up with the showdown with Perret and Rios, which as noted ended 11:2.

The full results are here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Janno Joala

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

18:20

Funding agreement signed for Tartu Südalinna Cultural Center (SÜKU)

17:49

Postimees and Õhtuleht chiefs expect Eesti Päevaleht to also drop Mondays

17:19

Ida-Viru County leaders question frontrunner choices

16:49

Freezing rain forecast in Tallinn on Tuesday afternoon

16:47

Aimar Ventsel: Why Russia lacks a Nazi past?

16:30

Repo Vabrikud files for bankruptcy, €7.5 million assets to be auctioned

16:16

Gallery: Kalev/Cramo win Estonian basketball cup

15:56

Kranich: Smaller coalition partners do not bear government responsibility

15:47

Schoolchildren learn how to make traditional blood sausages

15:17

Estonia's mixed curling pair triumphant in Canada

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

15.12

Tallinn street skier: It had been on my bucket list for a long time

14:36

Estonia sends mobile sauna, laundry to Ukraine

07:36

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visiting Estonia Monday

17.12

Composer Urmas Sisask dead at 62

16.12

Bottles and laptops can stay in bags at Tallinn Airport in the future

16.12

Russia holds large-scale military exercise in Baltic Sea

13:56

Tallink's Baltic Queen damaged after striking quay in Stockholm harbor

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: