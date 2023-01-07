Norwegians triumph in Otepää Nordic combined world cup event

News
Otepää Nordic Combined World Cup stage, Friday, January 6, 2023.
Open gallery
354 photos
News

Norway came first in the world cup Nordic combined mixed team event in Otepää Friday.

The Norwegian team, comprising Jens Luraas Oftebro, Ida Marie Hagen, Gyda Westvold Hansen and Jörgen Graabak, saw a strong challenge from the Germans, who were initially in the lead after the ski jump stage.

The German team ultimately finished 18.2 seconds behind the winners; Austria were third, Finland, fourth, Japan, fifth and Italy placed sixth (see gallery above).

The men's and women's Nordic Combined races are set for a joint start on Saturday, with events to follow Sunday too.

Otepää is Estonia's winter capital and has been hosting the Nordic Combined World Cup this week.

Weather conditions had caused issues for the ski jumping events earlier in the week, with the main event also taking place this week after practice jumps were put back to Friday.

Nordic combined involves competitors undertaking both cross-country skiing and ski jumping stages.

Editor's note: Article amended to correct earlier errors.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

14:09

Andreas Vaher signs for top German football club SC Freiburg

13:37

Peipsi järv ice declared safe enough to walk on

13:05

Tartu cyclists dissatisfied with city's snow clearing service

12:13

University of Tartu Egyptian mummies to stay where they are

11:29

Anett Kontaveit to meet Paula Badosa in Adelaide 2 tournament first round

11:02

Kaia Kanepi through to final of second Adelaide tournament

10:39

Norwegians triumph in Otepää Nordic combined world cup event

10:22

Diabetes drug in high demand due to weight-loss side effects

09:29

Estonian president, prime minister not attending WEF Davos summit this year

06.01

Iceland joins Estonia's Ukrainian kindergarten rebuilding project

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.01

Estonia developing legal basis to transfer frozen Russian assets

06.01

Intelligence chief: Second Russian call-up likely after Orthodox Christmas

05.01

Russian interest in Estonian citizenship spikes

06.01

Gallery: Estonian Defense Forces demonstrate HIMARS at Tapa

06.01

Estonian defense chief: Russia will attack if it knows we cannot fight back

05.01

Opinion: We must be ready for the next phase of Russian aggression

05.01

Telegrams from all over the world stop off at Tallinn's Lasnamäe

06.01

Estonia's shopping mall parking lots to become public shelters

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: