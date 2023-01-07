Norwegians triumph in Otepää Nordic combined world cup event

Norway came first in the world cup Nordic combined mixed team event in Otepää Friday.

The Norwegian team, comprising Jens Luraas Oftebro, Ida Marie Hagen, Gyda Westvold Hansen and Jörgen Graabak, saw a strong challenge from the Germans, who were initially in the lead after the ski jump stage.

The German team ultimately finished 18.2 seconds behind the winners; Austria were third, Finland, fourth, Japan, fifth and Italy placed sixth (see gallery above).

The men's and women's Nordic Combined races are set for a joint start on Saturday, with events to follow Sunday too.

Otepää is Estonia's winter capital and has been hosting the Nordic Combined World Cup this week.

Weather conditions had caused issues for the ski jumping events earlier in the week, with the main event also taking place this week after practice jumps were put back to Friday.

Nordic combined involves competitors undertaking both cross-country skiing and ski jumping stages.

Editor's note: Article amended to correct earlier errors.

