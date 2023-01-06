Strong winds force changes to Nordic Combined World Cup schedule in Otepää

News
Otepää ski jumping hill.
Otepää ski jumping hill. Source: Karli Saul
News

Challenging wind conditions prevented competitors from completing their scheduled ski jumping practice sessions in the Nordic Combined World Cup in Otepää on Thursday. As a result, Friday's schedule has now been altered.

The women's practice jumps took place at 8.30 a.m. on Friday.

The men's practice jumps, which were scheduled to start at 4 p.m. on Thursday, are now expected to get underway at 10 a.m. on Friday.

If weather conditions do not allow the main ski jumping event to take place on Saturday or Sunday, results from the preliminary round competition (PCR) will be used to determine the outcome of the competition.

Updated schedule for Friday January 6:

8.30 a.m. Women's ski jump practice session

9.15 a.m. Women's ski jump preliminary round (PCR).

10 a.m. Men's ski jump practice session

11 a.m. Men's ski jump preliminary round (PCR)

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

13:12

New Year photo scandal raises questions throughout Estonian football

12:18

President Karis promulgates amended family benefits legislation

11:17

Old Christmas trees perform final service in green energy generation

10:28

Sveta Grigorjeva: 'Dear minister, do you know what my pension plan is?'

10:27

Long-serving Estonian agricultural union leader steps down

09:43

Gallery: Funeral of Edgar Savisaar Updated

09:35

Strong winds force changes to Nordic Combined World Cup schedule in Otepää

08:50

Government ministers divided on handling of pension payment suspension

08:45

Statistics: Consumer Price Index rose by 19.4 percent in 2022

08:07

State sets aside nearly a million euros for Soviet-era monument removal

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.01

Estonia developing legal basis to transfer frozen Russian assets

05.01

Martin Herem: We must be ready for the next phase of Russian aggression

05.01

Telegrams from all over the world stop off at Tallinn's Lasnamäe

05.01

Russian interest in Estonian citizenship spikes

09.12

EDF intelligence chief: Russia still has long-term offensive capabilities

09:43

Gallery: Funeral of Edgar Savisaar Updated

05.01

Parties double down on 3% GDP defense spending goal after Herem's warning

05.01

Finnish media: Residence permits for cash has Estonian link

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: