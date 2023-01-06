Strong winds force changes to Nordic Combined World Cup schedule in Otepää

Challenging wind conditions prevented competitors from completing their scheduled ski jumping practice sessions in the Nordic Combined World Cup in Otepää on Thursday. As a result, Friday's schedule has now been altered.

The women's practice jumps took place at 8.30 a.m. on Friday.

The men's practice jumps, which were scheduled to start at 4 p.m. on Thursday, are now expected to get underway at 10 a.m. on Friday.

If weather conditions do not allow the main ski jumping event to take place on Saturday or Sunday, results from the preliminary round competition (PCR) will be used to determine the outcome of the competition.

Updated schedule for Friday January 6:

8.30 a.m. Women's ski jump practice session

9.15 a.m. Women's ski jump preliminary round (PCR).

10 a.m. Men's ski jump practice session

11 a.m. Men's ski jump preliminary round (PCR)

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!