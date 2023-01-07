Peipsi järv ice declared safe enough to walk on

From Saturday, walking on the ice covering Estonia's largest lake, Peipsi järv, is permissible, up to a maximum distance of two kilometers from the shore, regional daily Tartu Postimees reports.

Traversing the lake ice on off-road vehicles is NOT permissible on these lakes, while the Narva reservoir (Narva veehoidla) is completely barred to access both on foot or with a vehicle.

Going out on the ice between the mouth of the Narva River, upstream as far as the village of Smolnitsa, the Võhandu River, which flows into the Peipsi-Lämmijärv-Pihkva lake system, and the Ranna-Pungerja estuary, at the northernmost extremity of Peipsi järv, is also barred, while care should be exercised in traversing the ice from the southeastern corner of Piirissaar, an island lying at the southern end of Peipsi järv.

Traveling on the lake ice on Pihkva järv and Lämmi järv, to the south of Peipsi järv and bisected by the Estonian-Russian border, is permissible, Tartu Postimees reports.

