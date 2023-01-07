Peipsi järv ice declared safe enough to walk on

News
Lake ice, in this case on Võrtsjärv, in a previous winter.
Lake ice, in this case on Võrtsjärv, in a previous winter. Source: Fabien Cremona
News

From Saturday, walking on the ice covering Estonia's largest lake, Peipsi järv, is permissible, up to a maximum distance of two kilometers from the shore, regional daily Tartu Postimees reports.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has announced that from Saturday, January 7, walking on lake ice is permissible on Peipsi järv, up to a distance of 2km from the shoreline, Tartu Postimees reports (link in Estonian), as it is on the Vanik, Pabra and Kriiva lakes.

Traversing the lake ice on off-road vehicles is NOT permissible on these lakes, while the Narva reservoir (Narva veehoidla) is completely barred to access both on foot or with a vehicle.

Going out on the ice between the mouth of the Narva River, upstream as far as the village of Smolnitsa, the Võhandu River, which flows into the Peipsi-Lämmijärv-Pihkva lake system, and the Ranna-Pungerja estuary, at the northernmost extremity of Peipsi järv, is also barred, while care should be exercised in traversing the ice from the southeastern corner of Piirissaar, an island lying at the southern end of Peipsi järv.

Traveling on the lake ice on Pihkva järv and Lämmi järv, to the south of Peipsi järv and bisected by the Estonian-Russian border, is permissible, Tartu Postimees reports.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Tartu Postimees

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

14:09

Andreas Vaher signs for top German football club SC Freiburg

13:37

Peipsi järv ice declared safe enough to walk on

13:05

Tartu cyclists dissatisfied with city's snow clearing service

12:13

University of Tartu Egyptian mummies to stay where they are

11:29

Anett Kontaveit to meet Paula Badosa in Adelaide 2 tournament first round

11:02

Kaia Kanepi through to final of second Adelaide tournament

10:39

Norwegians triumph in Otepää Nordic combined world cup event

10:22

Diabetes drug in high demand due to weight-loss side effects

09:29

Estonian president, prime minister not attending WEF Davos summit this year

06.01

Iceland joins Estonia's Ukrainian kindergarten rebuilding project

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.01

Estonia developing legal basis to transfer frozen Russian assets

06.01

Intelligence chief: Second Russian call-up likely after Orthodox Christmas

05.01

Russian interest in Estonian citizenship spikes

06.01

Gallery: Estonian Defense Forces demonstrate HIMARS at Tapa

06.01

Estonian defense chief: Russia will attack if it knows we cannot fight back

05.01

Opinion: We must be ready for the next phase of Russian aggression

05.01

Telegrams from all over the world stop off at Tallinn's Lasnamäe

06.01

Estonia's shopping mall parking lots to become public shelters

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: