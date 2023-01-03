Flooding in Adaži, Latvia leads to evacuations

Floodwaters in Latvia have prompted the evacuation of local residents, that country's public broadcaster, LSM, reports.

The flooding followed the Gauja River bursting its banks, LSM's English-language portal states.

Around 8.00 a.m. on Tuesday, first responders were called to a street in Adaži, just outside of Riga, following rising water levels which had flooded private houses.

Notikuma vietā konstatēts, ka applūdusi ceļa braucamā daļa un teritorija pie vairākām dzīvojamām mājām, līdz ar to bija nepieciešams apsekot teritoriju. https://t.co/booAnLDwts pic.twitter.com/aYPl1TuqaS — LTV Ziņu dienests (@ltvzinas) January 3, 2023

Residents and pets have been rescued from their houses by boat in many cases, in conjunction with local government, while local road closures are in place.

Adaži is also home to a NATO training area and the NATO enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) battlegroup in Latvia.

