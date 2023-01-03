Flooding in Adaži, Latvia leads to evacuations

Flooding in Adaži, Latvia, January 3, 2023.
Flooding in Adaži, Latvia, January 3, 2023. Source: Ivans Milovs/Latvijas Television
Floodwaters in Latvia have prompted the evacuation of local residents, that country's public broadcaster, LSM, reports.

The flooding followed the Gauja River bursting its banks, LSM's English-language portal states.

Around 8.00 a.m. on Tuesday, first responders were called to a street in Adaži, just outside of Riga, following rising water levels which had flooded private houses.

Residents and pets have been rescued from their houses by boat in many cases, in conjunction with local government, while local road closures are in place.

Adaži is also home to a NATO training area and the NATO enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) battlegroup in Latvia.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

