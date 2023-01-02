Estonia chairs Baltic cooperation formats in 2023

News
National flags of the three Baltic States, from left, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
National flags of the three Baltic States, from left, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonia takes over the rotating chairmanship of the Baltic Council of Ministers and the Baltic Assembly this year and will coordinate joint activities with Latvia and Lithuania.

Continued support to Ukraine, regional security and defense, and energy security and security of supply will be Estonia's chairmanship priorities, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said.

"Last year demonstrated that we are strong together and I am convinced that Baltic cooperation towards common goals will continue just as efficiently this year," he said in a statement.

The chair must coordinate cooperation between the governments and parliaments of the three countries over the course of the year.

The formats started in the 1920s and 1930s after Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia gained their independence.

Cooperation intensified in the late 1980s and early 1990s and the internationally known Baltic Way, which saw the three countries create a human chain from Tallinn to Vilnius, was instigated through the group on August 23, 1989.

Over the last 30 years, intergovernmental and interparliamentary structures were established to boost cooperation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

20:57

EDF: No official confirmation of second wave of Russian mobilization Updated

20:24

Estonia chairs Baltic cooperation formats in 2023

15:40

Edgar Savisaar's funeral to be organized by the state

15:23

Ministry to focus on strengthening existing embassies next year

14:51

National Library to incorporate services for blind, depository holdings

14:26

'Aktuaalne kaamera': Stock markets had a bad year

13:10

ERR religious affairs editor: Pope Benedict XVI left significant legacy

12:41

Estonian MEPs: European Parliament united and decisive on Ukraine last year

11:51

Estonian jewellery artist Kadri Mälk dies

11:48

Natural gas price falls to €72 per MWh

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

31.12

Young Estonian comedian dead after occupational accident in Australia

01.01

What's happening in Estonia in 2023?

09:38

Suspected New Year's Eve homicides lead to arrests

31.12

Ukrainians' reception in Estonia has raised eyebrows among past arrivals

11:48

Natural gas price falls to €72 per MWh

31.12

Best Estonian books in translation in 2022

08:23

Estonia welcomes 2023 with a variety of events nationwide

09:47

Many farmers in Estonia have to restore permanent grasslands

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: