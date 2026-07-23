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Baltics to strengthen joint energy reserves, share emergency equipment

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Estona's Andres Sutt with his Latvian and Lithuanian counterparts in Riga on July 22, 2026.
Estona's Andres Sutt with his Latvian and Lithuanian counterparts in Riga on July 22, 2026. Source: Ministry of Climate
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The Baltic states have agreed to share and jointly procure critical reserve equipment for the electricity system to strengthen the three countries' energy security.

A joint agreement signed in Riga, Latvia, on Wednesday will allow the sharing of existing critical reserve equipment and create a cooperation framework that also includes the possibility of developing a joint regional reserve in the future.

The unified approach increases the resilience of the electricity system, improves the efficiency of resource use and reduces the impact of disruptions on consumers, a press release said.

"The Baltic states have shown that energy security can best be strengthened through cooperation. A joint crisis reserve mechanism will help ensure that, in the event of serious failures or damage, the necessary reserve equipment is available in the region and can be quickly deployed. This will make our electricity system more resilient and, if necessary, support its rapid restoration," said Minister of Energy and Environment Andres Sutt (Reform).

The declaration signed by the ministers will also allow for closer cooperation between Estonia's transmission system operator Elering and the transmission system operators of Latvia and Lithuania.

As the next step, the transmission system operators will develop a mechanism for sharing existing reserve equipment and jointly assess opportunities for creating a regional reserve to be procured together in the future.

"The changed security situation and growing threats to energy infrastructure have increased the need for solutions that enable the electricity system to be restored more quickly in the event of major disruptions," the press release said.

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