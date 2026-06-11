Rural Southern Estonian battery storage plant to use European-made tech

In a sector where Chinese-made equipment is prevalent, a new battery energy storage system (BESS) plant planned for Valga County will use only European-made core technologies.

Local company Zirgu BESS and South Korean firm LG Energy Solution signed a supply agreement Wednesday for a battery energy storage facility in Tsirguliina, Valga County.

The project's first phase will have a capacity of 100 megawatts (MW) and storage of 200 megawatt-hours (MWh), with a second phase slated to expand the facility to 200 MW and up to 800 MWh of storage.

Zirgu BESS board member Mart Moora said the facility will help smooth out electricity price swings by storing power when prices are low and releasing it when prices rise.

"When electricity is too expensive, we will try to bring prices back down," Moora said. "And when electricity is too cheap for producers, we'll help them sell it later at more average prices."

Officials say the facility should also help stabilize Estonia's power system following the Baltic countries' desynchronization from the Soviet-era and Russian-controlled BRELL grid early last year.

"It's true periods of very low prices will become less common, but [price] spikes will disappear as well," said Climate Ministry deputy secretary general Jaanus Uiga.

"Batteries also help us balance the power grid," he explained. "After synchronizing with Continental Europe last February, we have to maintain frequency on our own. That money will now stay in our region."

LG sees future in European cooperation

Key components for the project will come from Europe, with batteries — the same ones used by Auvere's battery storage facility — manufactured in Poland and inverters supplied from Spain.

Developers estimate that choosing European technology instead of the more common Chinese equipment increases upfront costs by about 20 percent.

LG Energy Solution executive Kyuwon Heo said the company has been preparing for possible future European regulatory and trade changes for years.

"We see the future in cooperation with European companies and countries, regardless of cost," Heo said.

The Tsirguliina facility is expected to come online in April 2027.

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