Gallery: Estonia's largest battery storage facility opened at Auvere

Opening of Eesti Energia's new Auvere energy storage plant. March 26, 2025.
This Wednesday, Eesti Energia opened Estonia's largest battery storage facility at the Auvere industrial complex in Ida-Viru County. The new system will boost the stability of the regional electricity grid and mitigate high peak electricity prices for consumers.

With a capacity of 26.5 megawatts (MW) and storage capacity of 53.1 megawatt-hours (MWh), the battery is designed to participate in both the electricity exchange and other energy markets to ensure the security of electricity supply, according to a press release.

Investments in the Auvere battery amount to €19.6 million.

According to Eesti Energia board member Kristjan Kuhi, the battery is able to respond very effectively to fluctuations in the power system.

"This modern capacity significantly reduces the costs of balancing the Baltic electricity system and thus the end price for the consumer," Kuhi noted.

"An additional positive impact will also be felt in the day-ahead electricity market, where the battery will be able to smooth out high price peaks for consumers and create demand in the market during times of surplus production," he added.

Minister of Finance Jürgen Ligi (Reform), who attended Wednesday's opening event, highlighted that the Auvere battery storage represents a pivotal advancement in Estonia's energy transition.

"For a democratic nation, having renewable energy storage capacity is crucial for enhancing energy independence," Ligi said. "It's also heartening that this investment incorporates technology from the free world."

The international tender organized by the Estonian-state owned energy group for the construction of the battery was won by energy solutions system integrator DIotech Group, which will supply next-generation battery technology from LG Energy Solution.

Installation and connection work was carried out by Enefit Solutions.

The new battery storage commenced operations on February 1, just prior to the desynchronization of the Baltic electricity system from the Russian-controlled and BRELL agreement-managed IPS/UPS system on February 8.

--

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Aili Vahtla

