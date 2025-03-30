Market price of electricity to hit €770 in Estonia Monday

On Monday morning, the electricity market price will rise to €773 per megawatt-hour for one hour. The average price for the day will be €256 per unit.

On Monday morning, the electricity market price will spike to €773 per megawatt-hour for one hour. The average price for the day will be €256 per unit.

Prices in the Nord Pool electricity exchange's Estonian pricing area will see sharp peaks both in the morning and evening. The price will remain exceptionally high throughout the day — this year, only one day has seen a higher daily average.

During the early hours of Monday, the electricity price will stay elevated, ranging from €88 to €183 per megawatt-hour between midnight and 7 a.m.

At 7 a.m., the price will surge to €640, and an hour later it will hit €773. By 9 a.m., the unit price will drop to €312.

Prices will remain high during the day as well — between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., they will fluctuate between €101 and €183 per megawatt-hour.

Prices will again climb sharply in the evening.

At 5 p.m., the price will rise to €312, then to €411 at 6 p.m., and between 7 and 8 p.m., it will reach €619 per megawatt-hour, after which it will begin to gradually decline.

While Estonia's average electricity market price on Monday is €256, it will be somewhat higher in Latvia and Lithuania — €309. However, the price peaks in both the morning and evening will be the same across the Baltic states.

In Finland, the daily average price will be significantly lower — €101 per megawatt-hour. At its most expensive hour, electricity in Finland will cost €268.

The last time electricity prices were this high in Estonia was in mid-February. On February 15, the average price was €269 per megawatt-hour — the highest daily average so far this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!