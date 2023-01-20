Economic, security cooperation focus of Friday's Baltic Assembly meeting

Flags of the Baltic Assembly, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.
Flags of the Baltic Assembly, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia. Source: Riigikogu
Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian MPs convened in Tallinn Friday for the first meeting of Estonia's presidency of the Baltic Assembly (BA). On the agenda are the economic impact of Russia's ongoing aggression in Ukraine and Baltic cooperation in providing Ukraine with military and humanitarian aid, as well as digital cooperation and joint cybersecurity efforts.

Estonia took over the rotating presidency of the Baltic Assembly this year with a strong will to continue building up a resilient, secure, reliable and sustainable Baltic region, which is especially important while there is a war going on in a European country, said MP Urve Tiidus (Reform), head of the Estonian Delegation to the BA.

"This is why Estonia's motto as the presiding country of the BA is 'Security. Support. Sustainability.," she highlighted. "By joining forces, we will also have greater capacity and better opportunities to handle the challenges posed by the invasion, such as the economic and humanitarian crisis, energy security, the spreading of disinformation, and security concerns."

Tiidus also pointed out that the war has caused extensive and serious damage to the environment, as well as both immediate and long-term consequences to human health, the ecosystem and elsewhere. "This is why the Estonian presidency is also focusing on climate issues and the challenges of the social sphere," she added.

"The Baltic states' years of experience will serve us in advising our international partners and European institutions on how to deal with Russia and its deceptive and aggressive behavior," the Estonian delegation chief said.

The BA Security and Defense Committee and the Economics, Energy and Innovation Committee held a joint meeting at 10 a.m. led by MP Mihhail Korb (Center), chair of the latter committee, to discuss the economic impact of the ongoing aggression against Ukraine.

The subsequent discussion on military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine which began at noon was led by MP Vilja Toomas (Reform), chair of the BA Security and Defense Committee.

A third discussion, focusing on Baltic digital cooperation and cybersecurity will likewise be chaired by Toomast.

Friday's meetings are being held in the Conference Hall of the Riigikogu.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

