Defense minister: Giving Ukraine howitzers not undermining national defense

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) and head of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) capacities development department Kaarel Mäesalu told ERR that the decision to give Estonia's truck-towed howitzers to Ukraine does not harm our defensive capacity.

"Naturally, we made these decisions in cooperation with the Estonian Defense Forces and its commander. It follows our own procurement plans. We have moved up and already taken delivery of K9 [Thunder] self-propelled artillery systems, with more to arrive this year," Pevkur said on Thursday after it was communicated the government has decided to give Ukraine €113 million worth of military aid.

The defense minister also pointed out that Estonia is in the process of procuring effective anti-aircraft munitions and that the area has allied indirect fire capabilities, such as U.S. and U.K. HIMARS and M270 MLRS systems and AS90 mobile artillery.

K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzer. Source: Ministry of Defense

"We have prioritized making sure Estonia's defensive capacity remains intact," Pevkur said.

Col. Mäesalu, who trained as an artillery man, echoed the sentiment. "We have enough howitzers today, with intensive training in progress. By year's end, both battalions will have the necessary number of mobile howitzers. And based on the systems' technical possibilities – which far exceed those of towed howitzers – we are already more capable today than we would be using the latter."

Mäesalu said that Estonia has 18 K9 Thunder mobile artillery systems today, with the final six arriving from South Korea later this year. "We can equip both of our artillery battalions with mobile howitzers, so that both would have 12 twelve systems by the end of this year," the colonel remarked.

Estonia is planning to equip both brigades with 12 K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers. Source: mil.ee

Mäesalu also pointed out allied indirect fire systems in Estonia.

"We must also not forget that we are a part of NATO and its defense plans, and that NATO can always bring more indirect fire and anti-aircraft capacity to the region based on the situation. In any case, we are not giving away military capacity by sending older weapons [to Ukraine] that would have been written off in the coming years as it is," he said.

The EDF capability development chief added that Estonia's old 122 and 155-millimeter Soviet and West German howitzers still have a few good years in them, more so as Estonia will also provide Ukraine with spare parts.

"They are the most use to Ukraine right now," he emphasized.

The government has decided to surrender all of Estonia's old towed howitzers to Ukraine.

155-millimeter howitzer being towed. Source: Defense Forces Headquarters / mil.ee / Veiko Tokman

