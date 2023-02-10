Estonia basing medium-range air defense procurement on price, capability

News
A German-built IRIS-T SLM medium-range air defense missile system at a weapons expo in Berlin.
A German-built IRIS-T SLM medium-range air defense missile system at a weapons expo in Berlin. Source: DPA/Scanpix
News

Estonia is basing its procurement of medium-range air defense systems on their price and capabilities; while excluding Russia and Belarus from the list of potential bidders, it will not be taking into consideration how a system's country of production has behaved during Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

"No country is excluded from the procurement, with certain exceptions such as Russia, Belarus and North Korea, as we're acquiring the most economically advantageous and technically capable system in the market situation," said Priit Soosaar, communications and radar category manager at the Procurement Department of the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (ECDI).

Asked whether Estonia would take into account in their selection whether a system's country of production has been receptive to authorizing the transfer of weapons to Ukraine as the latter fends off Russian aggression, Soosaar responded in the negative.

"This system is being acquired for the defense of the Estonian state, due to which the decision will not be impacted by how easy it would be to obtain authorization for the re-export of the system," he explained.

According to Soosaar, the medium-range air defense procurement is currently underway; six bidders have made it into the second round, and a decision will be made by spring.

As both Estonia and Latvia currently lack their own medium-range air defense systems, the two neighboring countries decided late last June to launch a joint procurement for them. The ECDI confirmed to ERR on Friday that this procurement is still taking place in cooperation with Latvia.

At the end of July, Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said that Estonia could be getting its own medium-range air defense system in three years' time.

The government decided the allocation of the funds necessary for the procurement when drawing up the state budget strategy in September.

Depending on the system, medium-range air defense can have a range of 20-75 kilometers. They are used in defense of forces' areas of presence or operations and sites or objects of military or economic importance as well as maintaining airspace control.

Estonia also currently has a joint procurement underway with Poland for PIORUN short-range man-portable air defense systems (MANPADs), the contract for which was signed in September. The first deliveries are expected in the second half of this year.

Estonia is already armed with Mistral very short-range air defense (SHORAD) missile systems as well as ZU-23-2 towed anti-aircraft twin-barreled autocannons, nicknamed Sergei.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

EESTI LAUL 2023

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:40

EDF chief: Weather conditions favor Ukrainian defense

16:11

Central bank: Non-public investment fund assets up 30 percent on year in Q4

15:24

Estonia basing medium-range air defense procurement on price, capability

14:30

Erial founder in court seeking information removal from Õhtuleht article

14:26

Police not to investigate after actor Märt Avandi reveals drug addiction

14:01

FSA chief: Banks' profits seem to have come out of thin air

13:32

Tartu hospital emergency room employs dogs to reduce staff stress

12:43

Riigikogu election staff to number around a thousand in Tallinn

12:40

Photos: Hiiu grain silo being turned into apartment building

12:10

Lääneranna Municipality looking to make up €300,000 budget shortfall

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.02

'Dangerous' weather warning issued for snowstorm, slippery conditions

06.02

Construction of new tram line restricts Tallinn city traffic in March

08.02

Student shortages force several Estonian schools to close

08.02

Foreign Intelligence Service: Russia threat not diminished by Ukraine war

09.02

Pensions investments must be declared alongside income tax this year

08.02

Expert: Lithuanian plant would be Estonia's fastest route to nuclear energy

08.02

AirBaltic not planning to increase departures from Riga, Tallinn

11:34

Medieval Tallinn street pavement unearthed in Kalamaja neighborhood

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: