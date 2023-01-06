Gallery: Estonian Defense Forces demonstrate HIMARS at Tapa

News
Open gallery
55 photos
News

On Friday, the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) demonstrated the capabilities of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), which is set to enter into service with the EDF next year.

While Estonia's own HIMARS is due to arrive in the country in the next few years, the U.S. has already deployed a HIMARS unit to Estonia in order to reinforce NATO's eastern flank.

"The imminent deployment of HIMARS will significantly increase in Estonia's defense posture and also have a strategic effect," said Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) Lieutenant General Martin Herem.

According to Herem, the deployment of the HIMARS system to Estonia will boost the country's military capabilities and also enable the EDF to conduct necessary training.

"The best place to train for the defense of Estonia, is in Estonia," Herem said.

"For us, the Defense Forces, it is extremely important that our key allies in the form of US units know the terrain here. (It is also important that) our units are familiar with each other's procedures so we can be ready to react quickly if necessary," he said.

Last December, the Estonian Center for Defense Investment (RKK)) signed a contract with the US Defense Cooperation Agency (DSCA) for the procurement of HIMARS light multiple launch rocket systems.

Manufactured by Lockheed Martin, the total value of the contract is worth over $200 million US.

In what is the largest weapons procurement deal Estonia has ever undertaken, a total of six HIMARS systems will be purchased, along with the requisite ammunition, communications technology, training and logistics and maintenance equipment.

The package includes missiles with different capabilities, ranging from 70 to 300 kilometers. HIMARS systems are also being procured by Latvia and Lithuania.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

19:42

Estonia's inflation fell to 17.5 percent in December

18:45

Estonian defense chief: Russia will attack if it knows we cannot fight back

18:15

Levadia Tallinn president: Karpin picture made me feel hurt

17:45

Ukrainian war refugee photographers to exhibit in Tallinn's Vabaduse väljak

17:23

Piret Hartman: Livelihood of creatives is my priority

16:50

Estonian midfielder Bogdan Vaštšuk signs for Irish side Sligo Rovers

16:26

Joint bid wins Viljandi Hospital construction tender

16:15

Estonia's shopping mall parking lots to become public shelters

15:58

Gallery: Estonian Defense Forces demonstrate HIMARS at Tapa

15:16

Intelligence chief: Second Russian call-up likely after Orthodox Christmas

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.01

Estonia developing legal basis to transfer frozen Russian assets

05.01

Russian interest in Estonian citizenship spikes

05.01

Opinion: We must be ready for the next phase of Russian aggression

05.01

Telegrams from all over the world stop off at Tallinn's Lasnamäe

09.12

EDF intelligence chief: Russia still has long-term offensive capabilities

05.01

Parties double down on 3% GDP defense spending goal after Herem's warning

07:37

Temperatures down to as low as -20C in Estonia heading into the weekend

09:43

Gallery: Funeral of Edgar Savisaar Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: