Estonia strengthened self-defense faster than planned due to US aid

Hanno Pevkur and George P. Kent.
Hanno Pevkur and George P. Kent. Source: Ministry of Defense
Estonia has met its security goals faster due to U.S. aid and the multiple rocket launcher HIMARS is a "significant contribution" towards strengthening Estonia's security, Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said in a meeting with the U.S. ambassador designate this week.

The pair discussed bilateral defense cooperation, strengthening the defense of NATO's eastern flank, and continuous military aid to Ukraine.

 "The U.S. multiple rocket launcher HIMARS unit and the accompanying training for our future HIMARS unit is a significant contribution towards our security," Pevkur said.

"In addition, direct financial aid from the U.S. has allowed us to strengthen our self-defense faster than initially planned, as well as reach national defense development goals faster."

The U.S.A. is a key Ally for Estonia, the minister said, adding he was glad the U.S.' diplomatic representation is returning to the ambassadorial level.

Kent is a long-serving diplomat, who has previously served in Uzbekistan, Poland, and twice in Thailand and Ukraine.

Editor: Helen Wright

