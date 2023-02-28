Photos: US ambassador, USASAC commander meet with troops at Tapa Army Base

U.S. Ambassador to Estonia George P. Kent and Brig. Gen. Brad Nicholson, commanding general of the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command (USASAC) visited Tapa Army Base on Tuesday, where they met with U.S. troops stationed there as well as members of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) and NATO Battlegroup Estonia.

"The United States is proud to be a partner and ally as we strengthen Estonia's security and enhance collective defense and deterrence across the region," Kent said according to a press release. "It was my pleasure to meet with U.S. service members today, as well as members of the EDF and the NATO battlegroup based in Tapa, who are demonstrating this enduring partnership.

During their visit, where they were joined by Col. Andrus Merilo, commander of the EDF's 1st Infantry Brigade, Kent and Nicholson received briefings from U.S., Estonian and NATO units as well as learned more about joint training that takes place to boost readiness and improve interoperability between NATO allies.

"Observing combined training with U.S., Estonian and other NATO troops today was a visual testament of the unwavering alliance we share with Estonia and NATO," Nicholson said. "The United States continues to stand as an ally with Estonia in defending our collective security."

Since December, the U.S. has deployed HIMARS multiple-launch missile systems and an infantry company in Estonia. These forces are part of the nearly continuous deployment of U.S. forces and capabilities in Estonia as part of the former's commitment to strengthening NATO's collective defense and deterrence posture on the alliance's eastern flank, the U.S. Embassy said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!